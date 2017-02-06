版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 pct passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics as of Dec 31 - SEC Filing

Feb 6 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 percent passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kkBxab] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐