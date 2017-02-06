版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Alacer Gold Corp FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million

Feb 7 Alacer Gold Corp :

* FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million or $0.02 per share

* FY gold production of 119,036 ounces and attributable gold production of 95,229 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
