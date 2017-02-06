BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels signs note repurchase agreement with one of its directors

Feb 6 Clean Energy Fuels Corp :

* Clean Energy Fuels -on Feb. 6 signed negotiated note repurchase agreement with one of its directors and significant stockholders, t. Boone pickens

* Clean Energy Fuels-under agreement agreed to purchase from pickens 7.5 pct convertible note due July 2018 having outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp- company agreed to pay to pickens cash purchase price of $21.75 million for the July 2018 note