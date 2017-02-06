版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has acquired assets of Plastic Tubing Industries

Feb 6 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc :

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - it has acquired assets of Plastic Tubing Industries a manufacturer of HDPE pipe and related accessories, for $9.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kGwYb5) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐