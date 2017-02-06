版本:
BRIEF-Zynga Inc's board increases number of directors from eight to ten

Feb 6 Zynga Inc :

* Zynga Inc - on February 3, 2017, board of directors increased number of directors of Zynga from eight to ten Source text:(bit.ly/2ld85EN) Further company coverage:
