版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint Corp says on Feb 3 its unit Sprint Communications entered into a new $6 bln secured revolving and term loan credit facility

Feb 6 Sprint Corp

* Sprint Corp- On February 3, 2017 subsidiary, Sprint Communications, Inc entered into a new $6.0 billion secured revolving and term loan credit facility

* Sprint Corp - Credit facility consists of a $4.0 billion term loan facility and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Sprint Corp - Credit facility replaces company's $3.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to expire in February 2018

* Sprint Corp - Revolving credit facility matures on february 3, 2021 and term loan matures on February 3, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2kGxJRz] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐