BRIEF-Sprint Corp says on Feb 3 its unit Sprint Communications entered into a new $6 bln secured revolving and term loan credit facility

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Sprint Corp
* Sprint Corp- On February 3, 2017 subsidiary, Sprint Communications, Inc entered into a new $6.0 billion secured revolving and term loan credit facility
* Sprint Corp - Credit facility consists of a $4.0 billion term loan facility and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* Sprint Corp - Credit facility replaces company's $3.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to expire in February 2018
* Sprint Corp - Revolving credit facility matures on february 3, 2021 and term loan matures on February 3, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2kGxJRz] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.