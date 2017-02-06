版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings Corp announces results of special meeting and Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approval

Feb 6 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings - On Feb 3,received regulatory approvals from Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for pending merger with American Coastal Insurance Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐