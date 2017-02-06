版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts in conjunction with entering into credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement dated as of Dec 5, 2013

Feb 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Advance Auto Parts - In conjunction with entering into credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement dated as of Dec 5, 2013

* Advance Auto Parts- On Jan 31,co as guarantor, entered into new credit agreement which provides $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility -SEC Filing

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - New revolver provides for issuance of letters of credit with a sublimit of $200 million

* Advance Auto Parts - Co may request total revolving commitment be increased by an amount not exceeding $250 million during term of 2017 credit agreement

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - Revolving facility terminates in January 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2kLSStl] Further company coverage:
