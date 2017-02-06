BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts in conjunction with entering into credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement dated as of Dec 5, 2013

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Advance Auto Parts - In conjunction with entering into credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement dated as of Dec 5, 2013
* Advance Auto Parts- On Jan 31,co as guarantor, entered into new credit agreement which provides $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility -SEC Filing
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - New revolver provides for issuance of letters of credit with a sublimit of $200 million
* Advance Auto Parts - Co may request total revolving commitment be increased by an amount not exceeding $250 million during term of 2017 credit agreement
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - Revolving facility terminates in January 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2kLSStl] Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.