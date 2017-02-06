版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc

Feb 6 Connecture Inc :

* Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2jVRGz9) Further company coverage:
