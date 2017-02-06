版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 07:07 BJT

BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings from completed trial of MN-166 research

Feb 6 Medicinova Inc :

* Medicinova announces positive findings from completed trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine dependence presented at the 50th winter conference on brain research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐