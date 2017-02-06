版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Rooster Energy enters into limited forbearance agreement with holders of senior secured notes

Feb 6 Rooster Energy Ltd :

* Rooster Energy enters into limited forbearance agreement with holders of senior secured notes

* Rooster Energy -holders of notes agreed to forbear from exercising certain of rights and remedies under second amendment during standstill period or earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
