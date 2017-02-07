版本:
BRIEF-Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $25.88 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing

Feb 6 Arconic Inc

* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage:
