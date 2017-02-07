BRIEF-Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $25.88 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 6 Arconic Inc
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage:
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.