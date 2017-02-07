版本:
BRIEF-comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective Feb 8

Feb 6 comScore Inc

* Says comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective February 8, 2017

* comScore - Appealed decision to Nasdaq listing and hearing review council, including request for a stay of suspension prior to Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
