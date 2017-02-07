BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
* Performance Sports - Anticipates that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017, but not later than February 27, 2017
* Performance Sports- Obtained approval for sale of all assets and North American subsidiaries to co-owned affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $575 million
* Anticipates that operations will continue uninterrupted
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.