BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets

Feb 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial

* Performance Sports - Anticipates that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017, but not later than February 27, 2017

* Performance Sports- Obtained approval for sale of all assets and North American subsidiaries to co-owned affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $575 million

* Anticipates that operations will continue uninterrupted

