公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Citibank (China) receives type A bond settlement agent license from People'S Bank of China

Feb 7 Citibank (China) Co., Ltd.

* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
