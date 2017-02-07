BRIEF-WISeKey prelim FY 2016 revenues of $11 million

Feb 7 Wisekey International Holding AG :
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority
capability for eIDAS and IoT
* Significant synergies between Quovadis and WISeKey in core
electronic identity and IoT business expected
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2017
* Prelim consolidated FY2016 financial results for Wisekey
shows revenues of $11 million
* For FY2017, expects probability weighted consolidated
revenues of between $110 million - $120 million whilst achieving
profitability on all P&L levels
* Reported consolidated net loss for FY2016 will be around
$43 million, impacted by non-cash, accounting book losses of $32
million
Source text - bit.ly/2le3d1R
