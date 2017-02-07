BRIEF-ams AG says net income for 2016 was 102.9 million euros

Feb 7 ams AG :
* Group revenues for 2016 were 549.9 million euros, decreasing 12 percent from 623.1 million
euros for 2015
* For Q1 2017, ams sees sequentially higher expected revenues of 141 million - 148 million
euros
* Revenues for Q4 2016 were 133.6 million euros ($142.95 million), at upper end of published
expectations of 127 million - 134 million euros and 9 percent lower compared to 147.2 million
euros recorded a year ago (10 percent lower in constant currency)
* Gross margin for full year 2016 was 55 percent (excluding acquisition-related and
share-based compensation costs), compared to 56 percent in 2015
* Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euro per outstanding share for 2016
* Result from operations (EBIT) for 2016 was 97.1 million euros or 18 percent of revenues
(excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) compared to 165.5 million
euros or 27 percent in 2015
* Net income for 2016 was 102.9 million euros, compared to 148.7 million euros in 2015
* Gross margin for Q4 2016 was 52 percent (excluding acquisition-related and share-based
compensation costs)
* Expects to continue its share buy-back activities over course of 2017 up to a value of 60
million Swiss francs ($60.33 million)
* Is confident about a strong revenue growth potential for group for full year 2017
including expected growth from ams' existing businesses as well as from Heptagon business
