BRIEF-OC Oerlikon invests CHF 55 mln in new facility in USA

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 7 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Expanding its global additive manufacturing (AM) business with a state-of--art R&D and production facility for additively manufactured advanced components in Charlotte metro area in North Carolina, USA
* Will invest around 55 million Swiss francs ($55.36 million) in this facility in 2017 and 2018, and expects to create over 100 new jobs at this site over longer term
* Expects demand for additively manufactured metal components to increase rapidly in coming years, making it one of key growth areas in next-generation manufacturing technologies
* Charlotte site will be fully operational in 2018. Oerlikon will already begin its AM business activities in Charlotte from beginning of 2017 at an interim facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.