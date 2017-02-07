版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon ties up with IBM for digital transformation

Feb 7 Dilip Buildcon Ltd :

* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
