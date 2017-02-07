BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon ties up with IBM for digital transformation

BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident
Feb 7 Dilip Buildcon Ltd :
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth across its businesses.
TORONTO, May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.