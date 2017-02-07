BRIEF-Auplata signs deal with canadian Reunion Gold on Dorlin mining license

Feb 7 Auplata SA :

* Signs strategic agreement on Dorlin mining license with Canadian exploration company Reunion Gold

* Agreement between Auplata and Reunion Gold grants the latter a 5-year call option allowing it to acquire 75 percent of the Dorlin mining title, with Auplata retaining the remaining 25 percent Source text: bit.ly/2jX6Ol3

