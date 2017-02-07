版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 15:38 BJT

BRIEF-Auplata signs deal with canadian Reunion Gold on Dorlin mining license

Feb 7 Auplata SA :

* Signs strategic agreement on Dorlin mining license with Canadian exploration company Reunion Gold

* Agreement between Auplata and Reunion Gold grants the latter a 5-year call option allowing it to acquire 75 percent of the Dorlin mining title, with Auplata retaining the remaining 25 percent Source text: bit.ly/2jX6Ol3

Further companies coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐