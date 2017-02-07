版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement

Feb 7 Western Potash Corp

* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement

* Interim order authorizes co to call and hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders to approve previously announced arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
