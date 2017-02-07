BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas meets 2016 exit production guidance

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd :
* Strategic oil & gas ltd. Meets 2016 exit production guidance
* Strategic oil and gas ltd - is now drilling its third muskeg well and maintains its production guidance of 4,000 boe/d exiting first half of 2017
* Strategic oil and gas-with respect to outstanding convertible debentures, has elected to pay interest in kind for semi-annual interest payment due on Feb 28, 2017
* Strategic oil and gas -about $3.7 million in additional debentures will be issued, which are convertible into shares of strategic at $0.135 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.