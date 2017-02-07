BRIEF-Hoegh LNG joins Pakistan LNG project with energy majors

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd
* Joins a leading consortium to advance an LNG import project in Pakistan
* Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Hoegh LNG today announced their commitment to advance a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan in collaboration with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited
* FSRU will have a minimum regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018
* Consortium will seek to develop a project that includes a floating storage and regasification unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide a timely and reliable natural gas supply to Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.