版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Immersion reaches agreement with Viex Capital Advisors

Feb 7 Immersion Corp

* Immersion reaches agreement with viex capital advisors, llc

* Immersion corp - immersion has agreed to nominate to its board of directors, and support election of daniel p. Mccurdy

* Immersion corp - viex and its affiliates have agreed to vote their shares in support of election of immersion's slate of recommended directors

* Immersion corp - also agreed to submit to a stockholder vote a binding proposal to declassify board

* Immersion - proposal if approved would result in first annual election of directors with 1-year terms occurring at co's 2018 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐