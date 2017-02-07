版本:
BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust says made $12.5 mln investment in acute care surgical hospital in Houston

Feb 7 Medequities Realty Trust Inc

* Has made a $12.5 million investment in an Acute Care Surgical Hospital in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
