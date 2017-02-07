BRIEF-Emerson Electric posts qtrly adj. earnings $0.48

Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly net sales were $3.2 billion, down 4 percent, or 3 percent on an underlying basis

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations increased 22 percent to $0.56

* Emerson Electric Co - increasing our 2017 full-year EPS guidance by 12 cents at both top and bottom end of range

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerson Electric Co - full-year net sales are expected to be down 1 to 3 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $14.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerson Electric Co - sees FY 2017 underlying sales flat to down 2 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation of approximately 1 percent

* Emerson Electric Co sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations to be $2.47 to $2.62

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly EPS, including impact of discontinued operations, were $0.48

* Emerson Electric Co - "considering the first quarter results and recent order trends, we are raising our outlook for 2017"