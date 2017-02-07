版本:
BRIEF-Clearwater increases investment in Arctic surf clam fishery

Feb 7 Clearwater Seafoods Inc :

* Clearwater increases investment in market leading arctic surf clam fishery

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc -announce today more than $5 million in new investments in Clearwater's Arctic surf clam fishery

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc-additional investment of $3.6 million will be made in Clearwater's existing grand bank, Newfoundland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
