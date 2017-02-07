版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Pico Holdings' unit expects income before taxes of about $12.5 mln after closing on 2 sales with $25 mln in proceeds

Feb 7 Pico Holdings Inc :

* Pico Holdings - co's unit expects to report income before taxes of about $12.5 million after closing on two sales with $25 million in proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐