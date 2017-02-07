版本:
BRIEF-Planet Payment says entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank - SEC filing

Feb 7 Planet Payment Inc

* Planet payment inc says on feb.2, co entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with citizens bank, n.a. - sec filing

* Planet payment inc says amendment provides for an increase in company's line of credit with citizens to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
