BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton- units enter 4th amendment to credit agreement

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - amendment to reduce interest rate applicable to tranche b term loans under credit agreement -sec filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - proceeds of new refinancing were used to prepay in full all of existing tranche b term loans that were not converted
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding-as per amendment, lenders under existing credit agreement converted existing tranche b term loans to new tranche of tranche b term loans
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - new refinancing tranche b term loans will mature on june 30, 2023
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - lenders converted existing tranche b term loans into new tranche of tranche b term loans in aggregate amount of about $399 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.