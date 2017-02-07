版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Broadcom receives request for more merger information from FTC - SEC filing

Feb 7 Broadcom Ltd

* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - company continues to expect that acquisition will be consummated in second half of its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2jXSKr9] Further company coverage:
