BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reports Q4 adj eps from cont ops of $1.56

Feb 7 Asbury Automotive Group Inc :

* Q4 eps from continuing operations of $3.08 per diluted share

* Total revenue for Q4 was $1.7 billion, up 2% from prior year period

* Qtrly new vehicle revenue increased 3%

* Net income for Q4 2016 of $67.1 million, or $3.08 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly used vehicle retail revenue up 7%

* Q4 adjusted eps from continuing operations of $1.56 per diluted share