2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Urban Communications sees 102 pct increase in preliminary total revenue in fiscal 2016

Feb 7 Urban Communications Inc

* Urban communications inc - sees 102% increase in preliminary total revenue in fiscal 2016 over fiscal 2015

* Urban communications inc - sees 132% increase in preliminary 2016 exiting run rate revenue from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
