版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors

Feb 7 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP

* Straight Path Communications - lenders are lending registrant $17.5 million ( loan amount ) under terms and conditions set forth in loan agreement

* Straight Path Communications Inc - maturity date of loan is December 29, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2lkJXwH) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐