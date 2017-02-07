版本:
BRIEF-ProSiebenSat 1 agrees partnership with Scripps Networks

Feb 7 ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE

* Says agrees multi-year strategic partnership with Scripps Networks Interactive

* Says partnership includes TV analysis, online rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
