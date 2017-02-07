版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoco announces first wooden plugs price increase in six years

Feb 7 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco announces first wooden plugs price increase in six years

* Sonoco Products Co - price increase is expected to be in range of 6-8 pct

* Sonoco Products Co - implementing a general price increase for both new and recycled molded wooden plugs in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
