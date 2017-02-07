版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Novelis Inc says Q3 sales fell 2 pct to $2.3 billion

Feb 7 Novelis Inc

* Novelis Inc - qtrly net income of $63 million; excluding special items in both periods, net income more than doubled yoy to $67 million

* Novelis Inc - expects full year fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be on high end of its previously guided range of $300 million to $350 million

* Novelis Inc - Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $2.3 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2ljfpus) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐