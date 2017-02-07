版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Excellon reports materially improved offtake terms for 2017

Feb 7 Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon reports materially improved offtake terms for 2017

* Excellon Resources - final terms agreed with two purchasers are materially better than in recent years

* Excellon Resources- final terms agreed with two purchasers represent about 60 pct reduction in treatment and refining charges relative to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
