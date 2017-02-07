版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Manulife Financial says expanded predictive analytics program to include up to $1 mln of coverage

Feb 7 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife Financial Corp - expanded predictive analytics program to include up to $1 million of coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
