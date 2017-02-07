版本:
BRIEF-Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's global packaging portfolio company to be sold to Stone Canyon Industries

Feb 7 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

* Mauser Group, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's global packaging portfolio company, to be sold to Stone Canyon Industries in $2.3 billion transaction

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice- all-cash transaction is valued at $2.3 billion

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice -Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as lead financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
