2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-UrtheCast Corp and Land O' Lakes announce long-term agreement for Geosys

Feb 7 UrtheCast Corp

* UrtheCast Corp - co and Land O' Lakes announced a long-term agreement for Geosys

* UrtheCast Corp - deal to purchase geospatial data from urthedaily constellation, UrtheCast's planned constellation of earth observation satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
