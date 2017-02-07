BRIEF-PetroQuest Energy provides Q1 production and 2017 capital expenditures guidance

Feb 7 PetroQuest Energy Inc -
* Says company projects its Q1 2017 production to average
between 55 and 59 mmcfe per day
* Says company's capital budget for 2017 is expected to
range between $40 million and $48 million
* Forecasting sequential production growth throughout this
year , are targeting a capex program that is within anticipated
cash flow
* Estimates 2016 production was about 23.5 bcfe, or 64.1
mmcfe per day, including q4 production estimate of 4.6 bcfe, or
49.9 mmcfe per day
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: