BRIEF-General Motors says in Q4, GM sold 2.78 million vehicles

Feb 7 General Motors Co :

* Says based on GM North America's 2016 performance, about 52,000 eligible U.S. hourly employees to get up to max profit sharing payout of $12,000

* Says based on current assumptions, doesn't expect to make significant, mandatory contributions to U.S. qualified pension plans for next 5 years

* Says in Q4, GM sold 2.78 million vehicles, up 3.3 percent compared to Q4 2015

* Says Q4 results included a loss of $235 million related to ignition switch recall and related legal matters