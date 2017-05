BRIEF-Sabre posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.09

Feb 7 Sabre Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Announced increase in quarterly targeted dividend to $0.14 per shar

* Approval of a multi-year $500 million share repurchase program

* Q4 revenue rose 9.4 percent to $829.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $827.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EPS $1.31 - $1.45

* Sees 2017 revenue $3,540 - $3,620 million

* Sees FY free cash flow approximately $350 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $3.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $827.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)