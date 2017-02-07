版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-IBM says blockchain initiative with Dubai Customs,Dubai Trade

Feb 7 International Business Machines Corp -

* Announced a blockchain initiative with Dubai customs, Dubai trade

* IBM is also working with Emirates NBD, DU, Aramex, And Banco Santander Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐