BRIEF-Twitter announces three changes to update safety

Feb 7 Twitter Inc :
* Says announcing three changes for update on safety
* Says updates include stopping creation of new abusive
accounts, bringing forward safer search results, collapsing
potentially abusive/low-quality tweets
* Says is "bringing forward safer search results, and
collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets"
* Taking steps to identify people who have been permanently
suspended and stop them from creating new accounts
* Says working on 'safe search' which removes tweets that
have potentially sensitive content, tweets from blocked, muted
accounts from search results
* Says "in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to
roll out product changes"
