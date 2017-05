Feb 7 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp

* Brookfield Renewable to issue C$200 million of preferred units

* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp - to issue 8 million cumulative minimum rate reset class a preferred limited partnership units, series 11

* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp says intends to use net proceeds of issue of series 11 preferred units to repay indebtedness