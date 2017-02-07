BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals provides update on phase 3 data results for Trulance

Feb 7 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Pivotal phase 3 data results for Trulance(Tm) (plecanatide) in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) published in American Journal Of Gastroenterology

* Says Trulance will be available in U.S. this quarter

* Plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data this quarter with an expected 10-month review period from submission