Feb 7 GM Financial:

* Quarterly net income $254 million versus $131 million last year

* Annualized net charge-offs were 2.2% of average retail finance receivables for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 versus 2.2%

* Earnings resulting from equity investment in SAIC-GMAC were $42 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $31 million