BRIEF-ABM Industries enters into agreement to settle class action lawsuit

Feb 7 ABM Industries Inc -
* ABM Industries enters into agreement to settle class
action lawsuit
* To settle claims in class action lawsuit augustus et. al.
v. ABM Security Services, Inc on a class-wide basis for $110
million (pre-tax)
* Entered settlement term sheet relating to Karapetyan V;
ABM Industries Inc and ABM Security Services, to settle case on
class-wide basis for $5 million
* Settlement does not constitute an admission of liability,
culpability, negligence, or wrongdoing on part of ABM
* Continue to be on track with long term objectives
* Currently evaluating settlement's financial impact
